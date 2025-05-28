SSP Visits Polio Transit Point To Review Security Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) SSP Mirpurkhas, Dr. Sameer Noor Channa here on Wednesday visited a polio transit points on the third day of the ongoing anti-polio campaign to review security for the health workers.
Dr. Sameer Noor Channa told APP that strict and effective security measures had been taken in the district for the 5-day anti-polio campaign.
The district police had also deployed female personnel to protect the polio teams throughout the district during the campaign.
He said that police mobile teams were patrolling in different areas to ensure law and order.
All the SDPOs and SHOs had been instructed to supervise the personnel deployed in their areas and remain in contact with the polio teams, he added.
The SSP said that in coordination with the district administration, health department , the police had made foolproof security arrangements for health workers in the ongoing polio drive.
APP/hms/378
