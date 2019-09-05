UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP Visits Qadamgah, Other Imambargahs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:13 PM

SSP visits Qadamgah, other imambargahs

The senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio paid surprise visits to Qadamgah Mola Ali (R.A) and other Imambargahs of city on late Wednesday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio paid surprise visits to Qadamgah Mola Ali (R.A) and other Imambargahs of city on late Wednesday night.

The SSP along with In-Charge DIB reviewed security arrangements made by district police to maintain law and order during Muharram -ul- Haram.

Adeel Hussain Chandio, during visit met with the caretakers of religious places and assured them to provide fool proof security during majalis and mourning processions.

The Deputy Superintendents of Police and the concerned SHOs briefed the SSP about security atmosphere surrounding the imambargas.

SSP directed them to provide fool proof security to the mourners during Muharram.

SSP visited Qadamgah Mola Ali, Mahfil-e- Hussaini, Gul Shah Bukhari, Hussainabad Hazara, Saadat colony imambargah Latifabad No. 9 and other imambargahs of the city amid inspected security environment and deployment.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Visit Adeel Hussain Dubai Islamic Bank Muharram

Recent Stories

Autonomous weapons can end up in terror outfits ev ..

31 minutes ago

PCB announces playing conditions and code of condu ..

41 minutes ago

How TECNO sold 1000 units of its latest smartphone ..

57 minutes ago

1st Leadership Conference held at Mehran Universit ..

1 hour ago

All major rivers flow normal

3 minutes ago

Minister for expediting automation scheme for coop ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.