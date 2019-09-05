SSP visits Qadamgah, other imambargahs

The senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio paid surprise visits to Qadamgah Mola Ali (R.A) and other Imambargahs of city on late Wednesday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The senior Superintendent of Police Adeel Hussain Chandio paid surprise visits to Qadamgah Mola Ali (R.A) and other Imambargahs of city on late Wednesday night.

The SSP along with In-Charge DIB reviewed security arrangements made by district police to maintain law and order during Muharram -ul- Haram.

Adeel Hussain Chandio, during visit met with the caretakers of religious places and assured them to provide fool proof security during majalis and mourning processions.

The Deputy Superintendents of Police and the concerned SHOs briefed the SSP about security atmosphere surrounding the imambargas.

SSP directed them to provide fool proof security to the mourners during Muharram.

SSP visited Qadamgah Mola Ali, Mahfil-e- Hussaini, Gul Shah Bukhari, Hussainabad Hazara, Saadat colony imambargah Latifabad No. 9 and other imambargahs of the city amid inspected security environment and deployment.