SSP Visits Rwp Stadium To Review Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Rawalpindi Hafiz Kamran Asghar here on Thursday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed security arrangements finalized for Pakistan-Bangladesh test cricket series.

The SSP checked point-wise duties and also gave instructions to the officers. Police personnel were directed to make all-out efforts to ensure security.

Hafiz Kamran Ashgar interacted with the officers and security personnel.

The SSP was briefed that more than 4500 officers and security personnel of Rawalpindi Police are performing security duties for the cricket match.

Traffic wardens and officers are also performing duties to regulate traffic.

Foolproof security arrangements were finalized for the cricket matches, the SSP said adding, the Rawalpindi district police had made best possible security arrangements for the cricket series.

