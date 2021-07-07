SSP Visits "Sabzi Mandi", Cattle Market To Review Security Measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Salam Shaikh on Wednesday visited newly established vegetable and fruit market and cattle Mandi to review arrangements made for the people.

The vegetable and fruit market had recently been shifted from the city area to Hala Naka by the district administration on the directives of honourable Sindh High Court to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city area.

The SSP, on the occasion held meetings with vegetable and fruit market administration and reviewed security arrangements adopted by the local administration and the Police.

Abdul Salam Shaikh also paid a visit to cattle Mandi set up for sale of sacrificial animals and reviewed security measures there. He also instructed Police personnel for maintaining security in the cattle market near Hatri bypass.