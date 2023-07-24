Open Menu

SSP Visits Security Routes In Khairpur City

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 02:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khairpur, Mir Rohail Khan Khoso on Monday visited security routes of the 8th Muharram-ul-Haram mourning processions.

The SSP Khairpur visited routes of Katchehry Road and Mall Road to be taken out on 8th Muharram-ul-Haram and issued directives to all SHOs to ensure effective Security arrangements.

Hyderabad Police under the supervision of SSP Khairpur ensured foolproof security arrangements to avert any untoward incident with monitoring of mourning processions through CCTV cameras.

