SSP visits security routes of 7th Muharram-ul-Haram processions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai on Sunday visited security routes of the 7th Muharram-ul-Haram mourning processions.

According to a press release, SSP visited routes of old Jamait's pirh to be taken out on 7th Muharram-ul-Haram and issued directives to all SHOs to ensure effective Security arrangements.

Hyderabad Police under the supervision of SSP Hyderabad ensured foolproof security arrangements to avert any untoward incident with monitoring of mourning processions through CCTV cameras while contingents of RRF would also perform their duties with Jamait's pirh.