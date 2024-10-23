SSP Visits Shaheen Dairy Qasimabad, Assures To Arrest Suspects Involved In Robbery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali visited Shaheen Dairy Qasimabad.
SSP met the Dairy owner and got details about the robbery bid and also met with other traders including the president Qasimabad business forum Haji Rehmatullah Saand.
He assured to arrest of suspects involved in dacoity at Shaheen Dairy and directed to accelerate police patrolling in Qasim Abad and its surroundings.
DSP Iftekhar Ahmed Buriro, SHO Qasimabad Muhammad Ayoob Odho and others were present.
Qasimabad traders expressed their trust in the Hyderabad Police under the leadership of SSP.
SSP on the occasion said that after his appointment in Hyderabad this is first robbery case however with the cooperation of business community dacoits involved in robbery would be apprehended soon.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title
US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen
PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik
NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC seeks federal, KP governments’ responses over security of judiciary27 seconds ago
-
AC urges farmers to stop burning crop residue in Nowshera Virkan10 minutes ago
-
26th constitutional amendment approved with broad consensus11 minutes ago
-
Dead chickens recovered, suspect arrested in Kasur11 minutes ago
-
AC Larkana hold meeting for Polio eradication drive20 minutes ago
-
KP govt takes pragmatic step to promote industrial development: CM’s aide20 minutes ago
-
DC Gujranwala inspects city infrastructure21 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to finalize ‘Polio Eradication Campaign’ arrangements:21 minutes ago
-
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 100,200 cusecs water30 minutes ago
-
Police seize large drug consignment, arrest notorious dealer31 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue activities reviewed41 minutes ago