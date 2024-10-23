Open Menu

SSP Visits Shaheen Dairy Qasimabad, Assures To Arrest Suspects Involved In Robbery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 01:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali visited Shaheen Dairy Qasimabad.

SSP met the Dairy owner and got details about the robbery bid and also met with other traders including the president Qasimabad business forum Haji Rehmatullah Saand.

He assured to arrest of suspects involved in dacoity at Shaheen Dairy and directed to accelerate police patrolling in Qasim Abad and its surroundings.

DSP Iftekhar Ahmed Buriro, SHO Qasimabad Muhammad Ayoob Odho and others were present.

Qasimabad traders expressed their trust in the Hyderabad Police under the leadership of SSP.

SSP on the occasion said that after his appointment in Hyderabad this is first robbery case however with the cooperation of business community dacoits involved in robbery would be apprehended soon.

