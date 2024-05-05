SSP visits Sweet Home

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso here on Sunday visited Pakistan Sweet Home being run with the support of Pakistan Baitul Mal and met with orphanage children.

During the visit, he also met Assistant Director of Sweet Home Ali Akbar Chandio and In-charge Maria Sangi, President of Larkana Urban Union, Niaz Hussain Abro, General Secretary, Nisar Mughiri, Altaf Hussain Ansari, social leader Syed Pir Shah and others met with the orphans and discussed their situation.

On this occasion, SSP Rohal Khan Khoso and DIG Nasir Aftab distributed sweets and gifts to the orphans, adding that the orphans expressed happiness seeing SSP in their midst.

On his visit, the Assistant Director of Sweet Home and in-charge Maria Sangi informed the SSP about the education, care and other matters of orphans in Sweet Home.

The SSP also praised them and said that the services of Pakistan Bait ul-Mal's organization Sweet Home for orphans are ideal. As a society, we all should come forward to help orphans and it is our responsibility to think about the future of them.

He appealed to philanthropists to extend their cooperation and support in to Sweet Home and other institutions working for the betterment and welfare of the public so that these orphans could also get equal status in society.