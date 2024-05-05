SSP Visits Sweet Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso here on Sunday visited Pakistan Sweet Home being run with the support of Pakistan Baitul Mal and met with orphanage children.
During the visit, he also met Assistant Director of Sweet Home Ali Akbar Chandio and In-charge Maria Sangi, President of Larkana Urban Union, Niaz Hussain Abro, General Secretary, Nisar Mughiri, Altaf Hussain Ansari, social leader Syed Pir Shah and others met with the orphans and discussed their situation.
On this occasion, SSP Rohal Khan Khoso and DIG Nasir Aftab distributed sweets and gifts to the orphans, adding that the orphans expressed happiness seeing SSP in their midst.
On his visit, the Assistant Director of Sweet Home and in-charge Maria Sangi informed the SSP about the education, care and other matters of orphans in Sweet Home.
The SSP also praised them and said that the services of Pakistan Bait ul-Mal's organization Sweet Home for orphans are ideal. As a society, we all should come forward to help orphans and it is our responsibility to think about the future of them.
He appealed to philanthropists to extend their cooperation and support in to Sweet Home and other institutions working for the betterment and welfare of the public so that these orphans could also get equal status in society.
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hockey team performance reflects selection on merit; Rana Mashhood6 minutes ago
-
CDA hosts successful Taekwondo competition for students7 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court16 minutes ago
-
Man killed in brawl16 minutes ago
-
KP people still await change: Azma Bukhari16 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 3.25m from 53 defaulters in 24 hours17 minutes ago
-
Awami Sculpture Garden to be set up at Nasser Bagh26 minutes ago
-
Oghi police apprehend step-mother's killer within 24 hours37 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of five people due to poisonous food47 minutes ago
-
DPO visits newly-built police station47 minutes ago
-
Five drug dealers, liquor suppliers apprehended56 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad police organize training wksp for traffic officials57 minutes ago