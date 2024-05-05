Open Menu

SSP Visits Sweet Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM

SSP visits Sweet Home

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso here on Sunday visited Pakistan Sweet Home being run with the support of Pakistan Baitul Mal and met with orphanage children.

During the visit, he also met Assistant Director of Sweet Home Ali Akbar Chandio and In-charge Maria Sangi, President of Larkana Urban Union, Niaz Hussain Abro, General Secretary, Nisar Mughiri, Altaf Hussain Ansari, social leader Syed Pir Shah and others met with the orphans and discussed their situation.

On this occasion, SSP Rohal Khan Khoso and DIG Nasir Aftab distributed sweets and gifts to the orphans, adding that the orphans expressed happiness seeing SSP in their midst.

On his visit, the Assistant Director of Sweet Home and in-charge Maria Sangi informed the SSP about the education, care and other matters of orphans in Sweet Home.

The SSP also praised them and said that the services of Pakistan Bait ul-Mal's organization Sweet Home for orphans are ideal. As a society, we all should come forward to help orphans and it is our responsibility to think about the future of them.

He appealed to philanthropists to extend their cooperation and support in to Sweet Home and other institutions working for the betterment and welfare of the public so that these orphans could also get equal status in society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Altaf Hussain Education Visit Larkana Nasir Sunday All

Recent Stories

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

54 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

3 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

3 hours ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

12 hours ago
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

21 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

22 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

21 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

21 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

21 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan