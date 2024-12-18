Open Menu

SSP Visits To Review Security Arrangements For Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SSP visits to review security arrangements for anti-polio drive

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) Mirpurkhas, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar on Wednesday visited various areas, transit points, fixed points to review security arrangements for the teams of nation wide anti-polio campaign.

The SSP appreciated the police personnel performances for providing foolproof security to the polio workers.

He termed the security arrangements as satisfactory and instructed the polio teams to continue their work with sincerity to achieve their target to administer polio drops to children in the campaign.

On this occasion, Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) UT, Talal Khan Qaimkhani, Director Intelligence Bureau (DIB), Jawad Dal and the concerned Station house officers(SHOs) were present.

Related Topics

Police Polio Dubai Islamic Bank

Recent Stories

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

8 minutes ago
 Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

12 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

26 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

26 minutes ago
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dub ..

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

42 minutes ago
 EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to des ..

EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

3 hours ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan