SSP visits various Imambargahs

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police Suhaai Aziz Talpur on Saturday visited different Imambargahs of Sujawal and Mirpur Bathoro Talukas.

According to details ,She met with caretakers of Imambargahs and exchanged views with them about security arrangements to be ensured for smooth observance of Muharam.

She also visited routes of mourning processions and received information from officers deputed for security plan devised for Muharam-ul-Haram. SSP assured them to provide fool proof security to the mourning processions passing through stipulated routes on Aashura days.