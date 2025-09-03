SSP vows swift action on citizens’ complaints, reaffirms zero tolerance policy

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, chaired an open court at his office where citizens presented complaints relating to land encroachments and other pressing issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, chaired an open court at his office where citizens presented complaints relating to land encroachments and other pressing issues.

An official told APP on Wednesday that SSP Shoaib Khan carefully heard the grievances and marked the applications to the concerned officers, directing them to take legal action within the stipulated time and submit compliance reports.

SSP Operations reiterated that Islamabad Police was strictly enforcing a Zero Tolerance Policy against violence, especially cases involving women and children.

He emphasized that ensuring maximum relief to citizens was the foremost priority of the police force.

He added that equal rights of all citizens would be protected, and decisions on applications would be made purely on merit. “The protection of citizens’ lives, property, and dignity is the top priority of Islamabad Police,” SSP Shoaib Khan remarked.