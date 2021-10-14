SSP vows to ensure public service, law & order

UrduPoint.com

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday said that protection of lives and properties of the people and maintenance of law and order was he top priorities of the police

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 )

He expressed these views while addressing the Police Officers during a meeting at his office.

He said that officers and officials should enhance prestige of the department by offering services with diligence and honesty.

The SSP said the basic purpose of police reforms was to ensure positive change in order to ensure public service.

