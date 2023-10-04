SSP vows to maintains law & order across Sukkur

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has said that the protection of lives and properties of the people and maintenance of law and order through the better provision of service delivery and courteous behavior across the district were among the top priorities of the police

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has said that the protection of lives and properties of the people and maintenance of law and order through the better provision of service delivery and courteous behavior across the district were among the top priorities of the police.

He expressed these views while addressing the police officers during presiding over the meeting at his office here on Wednesday.

He said that all officers and officials filled with zeal for public service should enhance the respect and prestige of the department by offering their services with diligence and honesty.

The SSP said the basic purpose of police reforms was to ensure the positive behavioral change of the force in order to assimilate them with smart modern policing parameters for better public service.