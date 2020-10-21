UrduPoint.com
SSP Vows To Protect Citizens Life, Property At Any Cost

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:08 PM

SSP vows to protect citizens life, property at any cost

The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has vowed to protect the life and property of law abiding citizens at any cost with uprooting of street crimes and criminals from the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has vowed to protect the life and property of law abiding citizens at any cost with uprooting of street crimes and criminals from the district.

Talking to delegation of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry here at his office on Wednesday, the SSP informed that the District Police has been engaged in maintaining the rule of law and initiated prompt action against criminals as a result of which the street crimes rate has been drastically reduced in all four talukas of the district. "We are duty bound to protect the law abiding citizens and their properties", the SSP maintained.

Adeel Hussain Chandio informed the delegation that the Police had initiated speedy actions and busted numbers of criminal gangs and their dens.

The District Police was working for provision of peaceful atmosphere in the district so that the traders and industrialists could carry out their business and industrial activities without any fear and chaos, he said and assured the HSATI delegation that all suggestions and recommendations of the business community will be fulfilled for maintaining rule of law in the district.

The SSP called upon the factory owners of SITE Hyderabad through HSATI delegation to extend their full cooperation and support to Police and install CCTV cameras in and outside the premises of their industrial units so that law and order situation could be maintained in industrial areas of Hyderabad in effective manners.

The HSATI delegation led by Chairman Parvez Faheem Noorwala briefed the SSP about the security issues being faced by the industrialists in SITE Hyderabad and hoped that the Police would make all out efforts in providing security to the business community.

The other members of the delegation included Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Shahid Soomro, Vice Chairman Mahmud Ahmed, Ex-Chairman Aamir Shahab and Aslam Bawani.

