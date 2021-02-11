UrduPoint.com
SSP Vows To Provide Free & Fair Justice

Thu 11th February 2021

SSP vows to provide free & fair justice

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khairpur, Saud Magsi Thursday said that to root out the corruption from the police department and provision of free and fair justice to the people were his prime priorities.

While speaking in a meeting to review the law & order and crime situation of the district at his office here, the SSP said that to control the street crimes a latest and comprehensive strategy has been chalked out.

He further said that approach culture would be discouraged in police department especially for transfers and postings.

The SSP Magsi said that police officers can play vital role in bridging the gap between police and public by providing them timely justice and ensuring the lives and properties of citizens. He said that due to lack of coordination between the public and police, Police Stations become terror symbol for respectable citizens.

More Stories From Pakistan

