SSP Vows To Utilize All Efforts To Avoid Traffic Jams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 04:23 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo here on Tuesday said the traffic police have been directed to make all-out efforts to avoid traffic jams on city roads.

Talking to a delegation at his office,he said the Traffic Police Sukkur had made special arrangements to control traffic on city roads, aimed at avoiding traffic mess.

He said a comprehensive traffic plan had been devised in this regard which was being implemented to avert traffic jams.

All the available traffic officials would be deployed at various places to manage traffic with special arrangements, he explained.

