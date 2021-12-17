SSP West directs ample security of churches on Christmas day

(@FahadShabbir)

Senior Superintendent of Police District West Suhai Aziz while chairing a meeting with the organizers of various events which are being scheduled on the occasion of Christmas held detailed discussion on security arrangements of churches and other related issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police District West Suhai Aziz while chairing a meeting with the organizers of various events which are being scheduled on the occasion of Christmas held detailed discussion on security arrangements of churches and other related issues.

The SSP West called upon the organizers to advise their volunteers stationed around the churches during Christmas, to keep an eye on the suspicious people and activities around them and, immediately inform the police, if any suspicious person or activity is spotted, said a spokesperson of the district West police.

She directed the officials concerned to carry out surveillance of the churches on Christmas day and operate in consultation with the managements of churches to improve security so that no untoward incidents of any kind occur.