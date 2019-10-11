SSP West meets families of martyrs

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district West Shoukat Ali Khatain on Friday met the families of martyred cops on the directives of Sindh Police Chief and assured them to resolve their problems on priority basis

He met the families of martyred policemen at his office and discussed financial, residential and educational issues.

The SSP West said that they were not alone and the Police Department was standing with them to take very good care of them always.