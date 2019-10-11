UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSP West Meets Families Of Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:25 PM

SSP West meets families of martyrs

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district West Shoukat Ali Khatain on Friday met the families of martyred cops on the directives of Sindh Police Chief and assured them to resolve their problems on priority basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district West Shoukat Ali Khatain on Friday met the families of martyred cops on the directives of Sindh Police Chief and assured them to resolve their problems on priority basis.

He met the families of martyred policemen at his office and discussed financial, residential and educational issues.

The SSP West said that they were not alone and the Police Department was standing with them to take very good care of them always.

Related Topics

Sindh Police

Recent Stories

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Friday 11 Oct 2019

2 minutes ago

Two French police disarmed over radicalisation fea ..

2 minutes ago

PTI Govt to do everything to benefit people: Mahmo ..

2 minutes ago

Federer loses cool and follows Djokovic out of Sha ..

2 minutes ago

Arrangements for 748th Urs of Sakhi Jam Datar revi ..

8 minutes ago

A landlord allegedly guns down one, 3 sustain inju ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.