SSP West Orders Stern Action Against Land Mafia

SSP-West Fida Hussain Janwari has asked the residence of the district to lodge complaints against land grabbers directly to his office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ):SSP-West Fida Hussain Janwari has asked the residence of the district to lodge complaints against land grabbers directly to his office.

Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday, he directed the district officers to ensure action against land grabbers and land mafia, said a statement.

He warned that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

The SSP ordered to initiate strict action against land grabbers specially in Mangopir and Surjani Town areas. He said complaints, if any, can be also be lodged to his office on PTCL Nos. 021-99330041-42.

The meeting was attended by the traders, civil society members and notables.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

