SSP West starts monitoring snap checking

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :On the directives of Chief SSP West Dr. Farrukh Raza, the police has started to monitor the snap checking at the entrances and exits of the district, sensitive spots and shopping malls to curb street crimes.

Talking to APP, SSP West said special checkpoints have been set up to curb street crime, which will monitor the activities of suspicious elements.

In addition, the police will patrol around commercial centers including mosques and Imam Bargahs to ensure security of these holy places.

The SSP directed the officers to behave well with the public and during snap checking suspicious persons, vehicles and motorcyclists should be detained and their records to be counter checked by the CPLC.

In particular, motorcycle' pillion riders wearing masks, hiding their identities must be checked, he added.