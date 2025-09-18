Open Menu

SSP Zeeshan Reviews Security With Chinese Security Officer

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 10:48 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider chaired a meeting with a Chinese security officer at the SSP office to review security arrangements for Chinese nationals and institutions in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Security Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider chaired a meeting with a Chinese security officer at the SSP office to review security arrangements for Chinese nationals and institutions in the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Thursday that the meeting discussed in detail the security of the Chinese Embassy, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, and Chinese citizens residing in Islamabad.

He said both sides agreed on enhancing mutual cooperation, upgrading protective measures, and ensuring the strict implementation of a foolproof security plan.

SSP Zeeshan assured that Islamabad Police was utilizing all available resources to safeguard Chinese nationals and organizations. Modern technology, Safe City cameras, and improved coordination were being employed to make the security system more effective and integrated, he added.

The SSP Security reiterated that the protection of Chinese nationals and projects remains a top priority of Islamabad Police.

