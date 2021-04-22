"Sindhi Shagird Tahreek" (SST), student wing of Awami Tahreek here Thursday staged protest rally against alleged corruption, nepotism and favouritism of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in recently held Combined Competitive Exam (CCE-21) and other tests for different posts of BPS-16 and 17

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :"Sindhi Shagird Tahreek" (SST), student wing of Awami Tahreek here Thursday staged protest rally against alleged corruption, nepotism and favouritism of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in recently held Combined Competitive Exam (CCE-21) and other tests for different posts of BPS-16 and 17.

Hundreds of workers of Awami Tahreek's student wing gathered outside Hyderabad press club and recorded protest, demanding investigation of gross mistakes occurred in almost all question papers of the commission exams.

SST leaders Pardeep Gulab, Kashif Mallah, Hameed Inqalabi, Ayaz Saleh Palejo and others said SPSC management had prepared question papers of different competitive exams having several mistakes which left scores of eligible candidates out of the race.

They called upon competent authorities for re-conducting all tests including combined Competitive Examinations and other tests.

They also demanded that the higher judiciary take notice of SPSC's misappropriation and high level inquiry should be ordered to unearth the truth.