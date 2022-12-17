UrduPoint.com

SST Teachers Stage Protest For Up-gradation Of Their Scales

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 07:49 PM

SST teachers stage protest for up-gradation of their scales

Like other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, SST teachers on Saturday staged a protest in Abbottabad in favor of their demands where hundreds of teachers from across Hazara participated.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Like other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, SST teachers on Saturday staged a protest in Abbottabad in favor of their demands where hundreds of teachers from across Hazara participated.

The protesting teachers were holding banners by chanting slogans for their demands.

Provincial president of the teachers association Zulfikar Ahmed demanded of the government to increase the basic scale of SST teachers which is grade 17 all over the country and the teachers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have been working in grade 16 since 1991.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had made a written agreement with SST teachers about their elevation to Grade 17 within 15 days, but despite the passage of two years, the provincial government was observing silence about it.

The SSTs have threatened to announce sit-in on 26th December 2022 before the residence of the education Minister in Swabi.

The protesting teachers hoped that the government would resolve the issue and notify the upgradation of SSTs to Grade-17 as per the promise and written agreement with the SSTs.

Related Topics

Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Threatened Swabi December All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

'Greatest-ever' Messi powering underdogs Argentina ..

'Greatest-ever' Messi powering underdogs Argentina: Martinez

6 minutes ago
 KP Governor urges universities to conduct activiti ..

KP Governor urges universities to conduct activities for character building

6 minutes ago
 CM approves installation of 500 solar water pumps ..

CM approves installation of 500 solar water pumps in 13 districts

6 minutes ago
 Seminar held to address the issue of out-of-school ..

Seminar held to address the issue of out-of-school children

13 minutes ago
 Lahore Radio Station is flagship of PBC: DG

Lahore Radio Station is flagship of PBC: DG

13 minutes ago
 Germany Putting Measures in Place to Curb Illegal ..

Germany Putting Measures in Place to Curb Illegal Migration - Interior Minister

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.