SST teachers stage protest for up-gradation of their scales

Like other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, SST teachers on Saturday staged a protest in Abbottabad in favor of their demands where hundreds of teachers from across Hazara participated.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Like other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, SST teachers on Saturday staged a protest in Abbottabad in favor of their demands where hundreds of teachers from across Hazara participated.

The protesting teachers were holding banners by chanting slogans for their demands.

Provincial president of the teachers association Zulfikar Ahmed demanded of the government to increase the basic scale of SST teachers which is grade 17 all over the country and the teachers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have been working in grade 16 since 1991.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had made a written agreement with SST teachers about their elevation to Grade 17 within 15 days, but despite the passage of two years, the provincial government was observing silence about it.

The SSTs have threatened to announce sit-in on 26th December 2022 before the residence of the education Minister in Swabi.

The protesting teachers hoped that the government would resolve the issue and notify the upgradation of SSTs to Grade-17 as per the promise and written agreement with the SSTs.