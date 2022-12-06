SSTs warn protest for upgradation of pay scale

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Senior school Teachers (SSTs) once again warned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to fulfill their demand of upgradation as per the commitment and verdict of PHC otherwise they would stage a protest on December 26.

President SSTs Welfare Association KP Zulfiqar Ahmed told media here on Tuesday that if the provincial government failed to fulfill their just demands on time, they would go to every extent for their legitimate right of upgradation of SSTs to Scale 17.

He said that the protest of SSTs upgradation has entered the second phase adding that the upgradation committee which included Finance Department, Establishment Department, Law Department and education had already approved Scale 17 in April 2021 and recommended to the Education Secretary to upgrade the SSTs within 2 months, but despite the passage of more than a year and a half, the decision was not implemented.

He said that no implementation of the decision was creating uncertainty among the SSTs as the upgradation has been done in the rest of the provinces.

He further said that a resolution of KP Assembly and a verdict of Peshawar High Court were also in favour of the SST, but unfortunately the provincial government was intentionally delaying it and forcing the teachers to come to the streets.

Zulfiqar warned the government to issue the notification before December 26 otherwise the teachers would stage a protest in Bani Gala and would continue it until the issuance of the new notification adding that the whole responsibility of the protest would be of the present KP government. It will be on the provincial government.