SSU All Set To Hold 2nd Police Extreme Handgun Championship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 12:30 AM

SSU all set to hold 2nd Police Extreme Handgun Championship

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Special Security Unit (SSU) in collaboration with the International Police Organization, is set to hold the ‘2nd Police Extreme Handgun Championship 2024’ on September 6th, at the SSU Chowkandi Headquarters.

DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed announced that the championship features three categories; law enforcement personnel and civilians including males and females.

Participants from across Pakistan are invited to compete in their respective categories. The shooting talent of the country will have the opportunity to showcase his/her skills through this championship on international level.

The DIGP emphasized that the SSU is offering a valuable opportunity for citizens, women, and security personnel, particularly those with an interest in shooting sports to participate in this event.

The winners in each category will receive cash prizes, medals and certificates. The championship will be played under the rules of IPSC, USPSA & IDPA.

The SSU’s announcement of holding this shooting championship highlights the Sindh Police’s commitment to both maintaining law and order and advancing sports activities, demonstrating that the SSU is a leading international police unit.

