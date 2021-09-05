SSU arrests alleged drug peddler, seizes Hashish

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered over one kilograms of hashish from the jurisdiction of Shah Faisal Colony police station here.

The arrested accused is identified as Siraj Muhammad son of Peer Muhammad, said police sources.

The accused was wanted to the Shah Faisal Colony, Awami Colony, Al-Falah and Special Investigation Unit police stations in various cases in Karachi.