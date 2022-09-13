SSU commandos bag 8 medals in Defense Day shooting competition

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos won eight medals in a shooting competition held on the occasion of Defense Day at Rangers Shooting and Saddle Club (RSSC) Karachi.

The competition continued for four days wherein 367 people (male and female) from Pakistan Navy, Police, Rangers, SSU commandos and civilians participated in 12 different categories, said a news release on Monday.

Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry and his wife were the chief guests of the ceremony who presented shields and medals to the winners.

The team of SSU commandos showed remarkable performance and won in total eight medals, including two gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

SSU commandos Muslim Khan, Azmatullah and Ali Hassain won gold, silver and bronze medals in pistol 25-metre male category respectively. Whereas, lady commandos Sidra Hassan, Mariam and Rubab acquired gold, silver and bronze medals in the same category for females.

In .22 rifle 50 metre male category, SSU commando Abdullah Khan won silver medal, and in the same category for females, Sidra Hassan got bronze medal.

DIGP Sindh Police Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed appreciated the SSU commondos for displaying extraordinary performance, and wished them the best in future endeavours.