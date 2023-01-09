UrduPoint.com

SSU Commandos Bag Medals Karate Championship

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SSU commandos bag medals Karate championship

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A team comprising Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos won three gold and two silver medals in International Karate Organization (IKO) Matsushima Karate Championship at the 1st All Sindh Martial Arts Festival 2023.

According to a spokesman for SSU on Monday, SSU commandos Yousuf Shah, Hasnain Arif, and Khizar got gold while Ghulam Ali and Muhammad Shabbir won silver medals in the event.

The 1st All Sindh Martial Arts Festival 2023 was held in Hyderabad.

