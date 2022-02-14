SSU completes recruitment process for posts under BS 1 to 4 in Karachi Range

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The recruitment process for the posts of class-IV staff (BS-01 to BS-04) in Karachi Range has been completed at Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters.

SSU provided complete logistic support and accommodation to the eligible candidates. The interview and skill tests were conducted in cooperation with SSU administration in Headquarters, said a statement on Monday.

More than 2400 candidates had applied for the 165 different posts announced in Karachi Range.

It is noteworthy here that SSU is the first Pakistan ISO certified police unit, faith of senior officers of Sindh police on SSU proves the professional standards of the unit.

On the occasion, DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said that SSU believes in meritocracy and will ensure transparency during the recruitment process.