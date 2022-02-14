UrduPoint.com

SSU Completes Recruitment Process For Posts Under BS 1 To 4 In Karachi Range

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 02:49 PM

SSU completes recruitment process for posts under BS 1 to 4 in Karachi Range

The recruitment process for the posts of class-IV staff (BS-01 to BS-04) in Karachi Range has been completed at Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The recruitment process for the posts of class-IV staff (BS-01 to BS-04) in Karachi Range has been completed at Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters.

SSU provided complete logistic support and accommodation to the eligible candidates. The interview and skill tests were conducted in cooperation with SSU administration in Headquarters, said a statement on Monday.

More than 2400 candidates had applied for the 165 different posts announced in Karachi Range.

It is noteworthy here that SSU is the first Pakistan ISO certified police unit, faith of senior officers of Sindh police on SSU proves the professional standards of the unit.

On the occasion, DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said that SSU believes in meritocracy and will ensure transparency during the recruitment process.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Police

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Haris Rauf says Lahore crowd is exceptio ..

PSL 2022: Haris Rauf says Lahore crowd is exceptional

2 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

1 minute ago
 AJK Govt to establish model tourism spot along wit ..

AJK Govt to establish model tourism spot along with Neelum river

1 minute ago
 German leader flies to Kyiv to calm 'critical' war ..

German leader flies to Kyiv to calm 'critical' war threat

1 minute ago
 Electrical thermal energy storage system technolog ..

Electrical thermal energy storage system technology launched at Masdar City

20 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Kiev Decided Against Importing Bel ..

Lukashenko Says Kiev Decided Against Importing Belarusian Potash Fertilizers - R ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>