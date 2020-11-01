UrduPoint.com
SSU Conducts Self-defense Course

Sun 01st November 2020 | 12:40 PM

SSU conducts self-defense course

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :A self-defense and firearms safety course was conducted at SSU Headquarters wherein 30 students of PAF (KIET) University participated.

The purpose of the course was to make students aware of various precautions in case of any emergency or terrorist attack. During the training, students were briefed about martial arts, firing and the use of different types of weapons, according to a SSU spokesman here on Sunday.

Later, the students also made shooting practice practically.

The students also visited various departments of SSU headquarters and appreciated the professional standard maintained and efforts to further enhance the capabilities of SSU Commandos.

The participants of the course expressing their views said that it was the need of the hour for students to start self-defense training.

On this occasion, the DIG Security and Emergency Services Division said that interest of students in self-defense exercises is worth appreciating and the students will have the full support of the Security Division and SSU in this regard.

