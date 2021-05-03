SSU Headquarters turned into COVID-19 vaccination center for cops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :On the directives of Additional IGP Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, a COVID-19 vaccination centre has been set up at the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters for testing facility of police personnel.

Three other locations, DIGP East Office, DIGP West Office and Police Hospital Garden have also been dedicated as vaccination centres for police personnel.

The vaccination of police personnel at the centre has been initiated, DSP Rao Aslam of SSU Headquarters was first to have been vaccinated.

The aim to establish vaccination centres was to protect the lives of police personnel as they were vulnerable and working as front liners against the pandemic. Moreover, police personnel were being vaccinated from 9am to 4pm at the centre.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security & Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed paid visit at the SSU Vaccination Centre and inspected the arrangements and expressed satisfaction over the measures taken to vaccinate the police personnel.