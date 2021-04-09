UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSU Imparts Self-defence, Firearms Safety Training To The Students Of DHA Suffa University

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

SSU imparts self-defence, firearms safety training to the students of DHA Suffa University

As many as 33 students of DHA Suffa University attended a self-defence and firearms safety course organized at Special Security Unit - SSU Headquarters here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 33 students of DHA Suffa University attended a self-defence and firearms safety course organized at Special Security Unit - SSU Headquarters here on Friday.

The course was organized on directives of Deputy Inspector General of (DIG) Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, said a spokesperson of SSU.

The purpose of the course was to acquaint students with various precautions in case of any emergency or untoward incident.

The participants were briefed about martial arts, firing and the use of different types of weapons.

Later, the students also practically drilled the shooting practice.

The students also visited various sections of SSU headquarters and lauded the professional standards maintained and efforts to further enhance the capabilities of SSU Commandos.

On this occasion, Maqsood Ahmed said that self-defence and firearms safety course is playing a key role to spread awareness among the students that it is the need of the hour to gain the self-defence and basic firearm training.

Later, Commandant SSU SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui presented certificates to the students.

Related Topics

Firing

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China agree to establish sister city rel ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to fine pilgrims performing Umrah wit ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh finalizes new alignment for Malir Expressway ..

5 minutes ago

EU poised to secure 1.8 bn 2nd-generation vaccine ..

5 minutes ago

Biden, First Lady Express Condolences to UK Royal ..

5 minutes ago

Business community issues to be resolved on priori ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.