SSU imparts self-defence, firearms safety training to the students of DHA Suffa University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 33 students of DHA Suffa University attended a self-defence and firearms safety course organized at Special Security Unit - SSU Headquarters here on Friday.

The course was organized on directives of Deputy Inspector General of (DIG) Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, said a spokesperson of SSU.

The purpose of the course was to acquaint students with various precautions in case of any emergency or untoward incident.

The participants were briefed about martial arts, firing and the use of different types of weapons.

Later, the students also practically drilled the shooting practice.

The students also visited various sections of SSU headquarters and lauded the professional standards maintained and efforts to further enhance the capabilities of SSU Commandos.

On this occasion, Maqsood Ahmed said that self-defence and firearms safety course is playing a key role to spread awareness among the students that it is the need of the hour to gain the self-defence and basic firearm training.

Later, Commandant SSU SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui presented certificates to the students.