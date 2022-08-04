UrduPoint.com

SSU Observes Police Martyrs' Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Police Martyrs' Day was observed at Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters on Thursday.

A guard of honor ceremony was held wherein, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security & Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed, Superintendent of Police (SP) SSU Dr Najeeb, SP Madadgar-15 Saleem Shah, SP Security-II Syed Salman Hassan, SP Court Police Abid Hussain Qaimkhani, SP Security-I Hameed Khan, senior officers and police personnel of Security and Emergency Services Division paid homage to the martyrs of Sindh Police who sacrificed their lives to safeguard country and lives of citizens.

A special contingent of SSU commandos presented guard of honor to the martyrs.

DIGP Security & Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed accompanied by senior officers laid floral wreath at the martyr's memorial and offered Fateha.

DIGP Security also paid visit to the Security-I, Security-II and Madadgar-15 (Muhafiz) headquarters to pay tribute to the martyrs of the unit.

On the occasion, DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division said the day had great importance to salute the sacrifices laid down by the martyrs in line of duty. The day also made the families of the martyrs realize that the department would always stand alongside them, he added.

A special ceremony to honor the families of martyrs was also organized at SSU Headquarters where Dr Maqsood Ahmed met with the families of the martyrs and distributed gifts among them.

