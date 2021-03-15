UrduPoint.com
SSU Organizes Self-defense, Firearms Safety Course For Students

Umer Jamshaid 51 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

SSU organizes self-defense, firearms safety course for students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :On directives of DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, a self-defense and firearms safety course was organized at Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters wherein, 38 students of IBA Sukkur participated who hailed from different parts of the country.

The purpose of the course was to acquaint students with various precautions in case of any emergency or untoward incident, said a news release on Monday.

During the training, students were briefed about martial arts, firing and the use of different types of weapons.

The students also visited various sections of SSU headquarters and lauded the professional standards maintained and efforts to further enhance the capabilities of SSU Commandos.

On the occasion, DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed said that SSU had recently launched firearms and self-defense training for university students as this was the need of the hour to aware students about the self-defense and basic firearm training.

DIGP Maqsood Ahmed distributed certificates among the students.

