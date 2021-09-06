UrduPoint.com

SSU Releases Song On Defence Day

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 10:10 AM

SSU releases song on Defence day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :On the occasion of September 6th, Defence Day, a special song 'Jeeway Pakistan' has been released by the Special Security Unit (SSU) expressing devotion and love for the motherland.

The song has been recorded in the melodious voice of a famous Pakistani singer Dr. Huma Mir and in the direction of Raja Memon, said a news release on Monday.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed said the day reaffirms our commitment that we will not spare any sacrifice for the motherland when needed.

He added that just as armed forces defend the country at the borders, so do police and other law enforcement agencies fight against terrorism and crime inside the country, and the city's peace has been restored by the police and Rangers.

Therefore, it is the day to pay homage to guardians, patrons and devotees of homeland.

It is noteworthy here that SSU is Pakistan's ISO-certified unit and founder of first Special Weapons and Tactics team that has been playing an effective role in the fight against terrorism and crime, and so far 25 SSU personnel have embraced martyrdom in line of duty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rangers Police Huma Mir September Love Defence Day

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2021

45 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dubai Health Authorit ..

8 hours ago
 &#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UA ..

&#039;Principles of the 50&#039; bodes well for UAE&#039;s future: Rulers

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the So ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;A Window to the Soul: Khalil Gibran&#039;

11 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.