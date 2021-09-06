SSU releases song on Defence day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :On the occasion of September 6th, Defence Day, a special song 'Jeeway Pakistan' has been released by the Special Security Unit (SSU) expressing devotion and love for the motherland.

The song has been recorded in the melodious voice of a famous Pakistani singer Dr. Huma Mir and in the direction of Raja Memon, said a news release on Monday.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed said the day reaffirms our commitment that we will not spare any sacrifice for the motherland when needed.

He added that just as armed forces defend the country at the borders, so do police and other law enforcement agencies fight against terrorism and crime inside the country, and the city's peace has been restored by the police and Rangers.

Therefore, it is the day to pay homage to guardians, patrons and devotees of homeland.

It is noteworthy here that SSU is Pakistan's ISO-certified unit and founder of first Special Weapons and Tactics team that has been playing an effective role in the fight against terrorism and crime, and so far 25 SSU personnel have embraced martyrdom in line of duty.