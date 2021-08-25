UrduPoint.com

SSU Shooting Team Participates In World Shooting Competition In Poland

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

SSU shooting team participates in world shooting competition in Poland

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Security Unit (SSU) Shooting team showcased remarkable skills in world extreme shooting competition 2021 held in Wiechlice, Poland from August 16th to August 22.

Over 500 shooters from 39 countries participated in the event, said a news release here on Wednesday.

Special Security Unit's shooting team comprising four personnel, representing Pakistan, was led by Inspector Chaudry Shabbir and secured distinction position in the competition.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed felicitated the shooting team for their extra-ordinary performance and participation in the event and wished them luck for their future endeavours.

Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui lauding the performance of shooing team said SSU paid maximum attention to encourage active participation of its commandos in healthy sports activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Sports Poland August Event From Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in hi ..

SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in history of UAE’s cultural effo ..

2 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the thr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the three great artists Asif Hassan M ..

16 minutes ago
 66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

17 minutes ago
 Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in IC ..

Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in ICC Test Cricket

22 minutes ago
 Global Business Forum Africa 2021 to highlight con ..

Global Business Forum Africa 2021 to highlight continent’s untapped trade pote ..

32 minutes ago
 President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headqua ..

President visits Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.