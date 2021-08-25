SSU shooting team participates in world shooting competition in Poland

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Security Unit (SSU) Shooting team showcased remarkable skills in world extreme shooting competition 2021 held in Wiechlice, Poland from August 16th to August 22.

Over 500 shooters from 39 countries participated in the event, said a news release here on Wednesday.

Special Security Unit's shooting team comprising four personnel, representing Pakistan, was led by Inspector Chaudry Shabbir and secured distinction position in the competition.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed felicitated the shooting team for their extra-ordinary performance and participation in the event and wished them luck for their future endeavours.

Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafique Siddiqui lauding the performance of shooing team said SSU paid maximum attention to encourage active participation of its commandos in healthy sports activities.