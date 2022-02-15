UrduPoint.com

SSU Starts 3rd Batch Of Kamyaba Jawan Program

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 07:51 PM

SSU starts 3rd batch of Kamyaba Jawan Program

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology has completed the process of interviews for the third Batch of Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Program

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology has completed the process of interviews for the third Batch of Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Program.

Sir Syed University was selected consecutively for the thirrd time to conduct the program in 11 trades due to the high quality of education and training imparted by the experienced and knowledgeable teachers at the campus, in the most conducive environment, said a statement on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar, said SSUET had joined hands with the government of Pakistan and NAVTTC in this nation building process as an active partner in this program that creates and ensured a thoughtful investment in human capital with emphasis on youth development.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said the program would facilitate students to easily get jobs in the market. Students were being trained in the trades through the program, which had a great demand in the market.

Registrar Commodore (Retd) Syed Sarfraz Ali informed that SSUET received more than 27000 applications for 1600 seats of PM Hunarmand program, Batch three, which was a huge turnover of applicants for any institution offering Skill Development or Continuing Educational Programs in Sindh.

Project Director, Dr. Tahir Fattani said strong feedback of previous two batches ensured that the third batch of PM Hunarmand program would also prove to be a great success. Project Manager, Asstt. Prof. Noman Ali Khan was running the program in a well-organized manner.

NAVTTC Headquarters Islamabad Team comprising Director PD & A, Muhammad Ashar Noman and Assistant Director NAVTTC Inayat ur Rehman in their message saidthe event was well organized which was catering a large number of candidates in short span of six days.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Education University Of Engineering And Technology Market Event Government Jobs National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand oper ..

Camelicious, Othaim Pharma sign MoU to expand operations in Saudi Arabian market

39 minutes ago
 Two Russian Tu-22M3 Aircraft Arrive in Syria - Def ..

Two Russian Tu-22M3 Aircraft Arrive in Syria - Defense Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan issues code of con ..

Election Commission of Pakistan issues code of conduct for second phase of LG po ..

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for activating PTI workers in Karac ..

Prime Minister for activating PTI workers in Karachi to strengthen party at lowe ..

3 minutes ago
 Food authority checks food quality at Kalam

Food authority checks food quality at Kalam

3 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 12 kg heroin, 133.2 kg charras

ANF recovers 12 kg heroin, 133.2 kg charras

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>