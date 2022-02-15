SSU starts 3rd batch of Kamyaba Jawan Program

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology has completed the process of interviews for the third Batch of Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Program

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology has completed the process of interviews for the third Batch of Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Program.

Sir Syed University was selected consecutively for the thirrd time to conduct the program in 11 trades due to the high quality of education and training imparted by the experienced and knowledgeable teachers at the campus, in the most conducive environment, said a statement on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar, said SSUET had joined hands with the government of Pakistan and NAVTTC in this nation building process as an active partner in this program that creates and ensured a thoughtful investment in human capital with emphasis on youth development.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said the program would facilitate students to easily get jobs in the market. Students were being trained in the trades through the program, which had a great demand in the market.

Registrar Commodore (Retd) Syed Sarfraz Ali informed that SSUET received more than 27000 applications for 1600 seats of PM Hunarmand program, Batch three, which was a huge turnover of applicants for any institution offering Skill Development or Continuing Educational Programs in Sindh.

Project Director, Dr. Tahir Fattani said strong feedback of previous two batches ensured that the third batch of PM Hunarmand program would also prove to be a great success. Project Manager, Asstt. Prof. Noman Ali Khan was running the program in a well-organized manner.

NAVTTC Headquarters Islamabad Team comprising Director PD & A, Muhammad Ashar Noman and Assistant Director NAVTTC Inayat ur Rehman in their message saidthe event was well organized which was catering a large number of candidates in short span of six days.