SSU-SWAT team participating in UAE SWAT challenge 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Special Security Unit's Swat (Special Weapons and Tactics) team is participating in ongoing international edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2022, hosted by Dubai Police at Al-Rowaiyah Range.

SWAT Team comprising eight commandos, led by DSP Aurangzeb Khan, participating in the event, is Pakistan's first ever SWAT Team representing the country in an international event, said a news release on Tuesday.

The event started on March 13th and will conclude on March 17th, wherein 34 teams of various countries are competing in five categories.

The teams of NYPD Emergency Service Unit, Dubai Police, Sharjah Police, Kuwait Special Forces, Saj Srbija, Royal Thai Police, South Africa Special Task Force, PTJ Counterterrorists Unit, Brasil Sao Paulo SWAT, Bangladesh Army, Fujairah Police, Srilankan SWAT, Wolfhound, Ajman Police, Saudi sports Federation for Internal Security Forces, Gendarmes Forces, Black Wolves, Rak Police and other different teams are participating in the event.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said it is a moment of pride for entire police departments of Pakistan that they are being represented by a professional team of SSU in the international event.