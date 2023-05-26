SSU to look after security of Red Zone: CCPO

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police have decided to form special security unit (SSU) in the wake of violent protests on May 9 to take care of the security of the Red Zone here.

According to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ashfaq Anwar, it was decided to create Red Zone Security Circle.

The in-charge of the force would be an officer of SP rank, he said adding that in the first phase, the profiling of red zone entrances and important buildings would be completed.

In the light of the profiling the final security draft would be sent to the Central Police Office.

He said the officials of the special unit would be equipped with modern gadgets and training to control any situation and effectively deal with crowd at the entry and emergencies in the red zone.

He said the officials of SSU would be deployed at Assembly Chowk, Cantt area, Gulberg entry routes and other points.