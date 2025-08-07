SSU van overturns near Haripur, one martyred, four critically injured

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) At least one Special Security Unit (SSU) official died and our others were injured on Thursday when a mobile van of the SSU deployed to escort a Chinese delegation from the China Camp Balakot to Islamabad, met with a tragic accident near the Chechiyan Interchange in Haripur.

According to initial reports, the accident occurred when a tire of the vehicle suddenly burst, causing the driver to lose control and resulting in the van overturning. One security personnel was martyred on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene, provided immediate medical assistance, and transferred the injured to the Trauma Center in Haripur.

Officials stated that the condition of the injured remains critical.

The body of the martyred SSU officer handed over to the family following the completion of legal formalities.

Soon after the incident, police and security forces reached the site, secured the area, and began a formal investigation into the cause of the crash.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the Chinese delegation was traveling in a separate vehicle at the time of the incident and remained completely unharmed.

Senior authorities have taken notice of the accident and directed a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.