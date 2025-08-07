SSU Van Overturns Near Haripur, One Martyred, Four Critically Injured
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 07:00 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) At least one Special Security Unit (SSU) official died and our others were injured on Thursday when a mobile van of the SSU deployed to escort a Chinese delegation from the China Camp Balakot to Islamabad, met with a tragic accident near the Chechiyan Interchange in Haripur.
According to initial reports, the accident occurred when a tire of the vehicle suddenly burst, causing the driver to lose control and resulting in the van overturning. One security personnel was martyred on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries.
Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene, provided immediate medical assistance, and transferred the injured to the Trauma Center in Haripur.
Officials stated that the condition of the injured remains critical.
The body of the martyred SSU officer handed over to the family following the completion of legal formalities.
Soon after the incident, police and security forces reached the site, secured the area, and began a formal investigation into the cause of the crash.
A police spokesperson confirmed that the Chinese delegation was traveling in a separate vehicle at the time of the incident and remained completely unharmed.
Senior authorities have taken notice of the accident and directed a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.
Recent Stories
National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..
Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..
Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event
UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..
ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member
Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours
Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..
Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit
NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six held with contraband1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Hazara stresses youth’s role in drug-free society at Abbottabad seminar1 minute ago
-
No fresh operation in KP, actions under NAP to continue unhindered; NA told1 minute ago
-
SSU van overturns near Haripur, one martyred, four critically injured1 minute ago
-
Four held with narcotics11 minutes ago
-
PIC directs FBR to public tax-related Information11 minutes ago
-
IUB approves AI-Integrated BS Degree Program11 minutes ago
-
DC visits Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital, reviews facilities11 minutes ago
-
PTI’s August 5 agitation flops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa11 minutes ago
-
ACS South Punjab visits City Land Record Center21 minutes ago
-
Practical measures being taken for sustainable cleanliness21 minutes ago
-
ICT admin seals 30 buildings over code violations21 minutes ago