SSUET, AIT jointly organize Jalsa Seerat-un-Nabi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) and Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) jointly organized the Jalsa Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) at the campus here on Thursday.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, deans, HODs and a large number of students, faculty, staff and AMUOBA members and other dignitaries were in attendance.

Renowned naat khwan Qari Asad ul Haq and students enthralled the audience with their soul-stirring naatkhwani.

Renowned religious scholar Wajid Ali offered dua at the end of the Jalsa Seerat un Nabi (PBUH).