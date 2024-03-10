SSUET alumni organizes dinner

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Alumni Association of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology organized an Alumni Achievement Dinner that was attended by a large number of present and former students of the university including Deans, Chairpersons, HODs, and Faculty Members.

According to a press release on Sunday, Alumni Association gave awards to the Alumni Vice Chancellor of Dawood University of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Samreen Hussain, Executive Director of PWC Pakistan Abdul Qadir, Inventor and Global Program Manager of IBM Muhammad Jawad Paracha and CIO Iftikhar Arif in recognition of their remarkable performance in the relevant fields.

Speaking on this occasion, renowned industrialist and philanthropist Bashir Jan Muhammad said that the diminishing industry volume causing job scarcity. We can overcome this problem by equipping students with vocational training and skills according to the contemporary demands and motivating them towards entrepreneurship. We need to generate new ideas. Alumni play a key role in increasing the volume of endowment funds in universities around the world.

Addressing the ceremony of Alumni Association, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar said that Alumni Association of Sir Syed University as registered body has been formed after completing the whole legal process. Asadullah Chaudhary is the first nominated President of Alumni Association and after two years, the office-bearers and members of the association will be chosen by election. The ceremony was held not only to introduce nominated members of the association but also to give awards to the Alumni achievers for their outstanding and extra ordinary work in respective fields.

SSUET Graduates proved their acumen not only in Pakistan but at the international level.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that the rapid changes taking place around the world has changed the whole global infrastructure. The nature of progress and development has different meaning today. We cannot predict what kind of jobs will be available in future. The main objective of the Alumni Association is to strengthen the relationship between the present and former students and to contribute towards the growth and success of Alma Mater. Alumni are the ambassadors of their university.

Nominated President of Sir Syed University Alumni Association, Asadullah Choudhary said that industry-academia linkage cannot grow unless the projects or products developed by the students are in line with the needs of the industry. We want the students of Sir Syed University to be recognized across the globe as innovative professionals, generating new ideas. We need to change the traditional concepts, and instead of asking for funds, ask for the investment.

Registrar SSUET, Cdre. (R) Syed Sarfraz Ali, said that the Alumni Association acts as a link between the University and its alumni and serves as a means of providing an excellent support system not only to its members, but also to the students in the professional world. We have to keep up with the pace of international development.

Presenting vote of thank, nominated General Secretary of Alumni Association, Ahraz Zahid, said that we will take Sir Syed University to new levels of development and make it Centre of Excellence. The event was conducted by the famous anchor A.K. Memon.