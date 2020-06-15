SSUET announces online examination for undergraduates from June 22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) Monday announced dates for online end semester examinations that will commence from June 22 to July 4, 2020 for Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, Bio-informatics, Biomedical Sciences, Architecture and BBA.

Similarly online examinations for Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering and Biomedical Engineering will be held from June 29 to July 12, 2020 (tentative dates subject to policy announcement by PEC).

While online examinations for the postgraduate students are scheduled to be taken on June 29, 2020, said a statement.

As per directive by the HEC about assessment approaches, all online exams will be conducted as Open Book Exams.

Time table/date sheet of final examination are available on the university website and also shared through social media. General instructions regarding examination conduction, technical support and online examination system for both the students and faculty are available at the SSUET website for reference.