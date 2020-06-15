UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SSUET Announces Online Examination For Undergraduates From June 22

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

SSUET announces online examination for undergraduates from June 22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) Monday announced dates for online end semester examinations that will commence from June 22 to July 4, 2020 for Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, Bio-informatics, Biomedical Sciences, Architecture and BBA.

Similarly online examinations for Electronic Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering, Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering and Biomedical Engineering will be held from June 29 to July 12, 2020 (tentative dates subject to policy announcement by PEC).

While online examinations for the postgraduate students are scheduled to be taken on June 29, 2020, said a statement.

As per directive by the HEC about assessment approaches, all online exams will be conducted as Open Book Exams.

Time table/date sheet of final examination are available on the university website and also shared through social media. General instructions regarding examination conduction, technical support and online examination system for both the students and faculty are available at the SSUET website for reference.

Related Topics

Technology Social Media Pakistan Engineering Council University Of Engineering And Technology June July HEC 2020 All From

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

11 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

35 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

53 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

1 hour ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

1 hour ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.