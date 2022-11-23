SSUET Architecture Department holds Awards Night

(@FahadShabbir)

Department of Architecture & Environmental Design of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organized Awards Night in which students were bestowed with awards and gold medals for outstanding and excellent performance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Department of Architecture & Environmental Design of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) organized Awards Night in which students were bestowed with awards and gold medals for outstanding and excellent performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor SSUET, Javaid Anwar, said that scholars of architecture have aesthetic sense and they are rich in creativity. So, they have the unique style of living like other creative personalities, SSUT news release said here on Wednesday. The students of architecture draw up a sketch of his ideas, which later gives evidence of his skill in the form of buildings or constructions.

While congratulating the students who received the awards, Chancellor Javaid Anwar said that unique ideas have great importance in their place. We make a lot of plans, and we also present many ideas, but often the plans do not leave the realm of imagination.

While addressing the students, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, said, "you represent your alma mater, so you have the heavy responsibility of keeping your university's prestige high with your knowledge, skill, and excellent behavior in every form. The event was attended by the Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Deans, Heads of Departments, Prof. Dr. Anila Naeem, Amir Nazir, Ayla Raza, Sheema Amir Rizki among others.