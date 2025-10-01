SSUET Awards Honorary Degree To Ethiopian Top Diplomat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 07:48 PM
Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) degree to the distinguished Ambassador of Ethiopia, Jemal Beker Abdulla, in recognition of his contributions to society and improving the cross-cultural ties
Jemal Beker Abdulla received the degree from the Governor Sindh, Kamran Tessori, along with Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Afzal Haq, for his exemplary service in diplomacy and international relations at the 2nd Special Convocation held by the Sir Syed University at the Governor's House, Sindh.
The event was attended by the General Secretary AMUOBA, and former Vice Chancellor, Dr Jafar Nazir Usmani, Convenor AIT, Mohsin Kazim, former Chancellor SSUET, Adil Usman, Mohsin Khan, Aamir Hussain and others.
Governor Kamran Khan Tessori expressed pleasure over presenting an honorary degree to the Ambassador of Ethiopia and said his dedication to education and diplomacy has made a significant impact on the global landscape.
Governor Tessori pointed out that as we reflect on our journey and the challenges, it is clear that our defense is in safe hands.
He said foreign investors are increasingly showing interest in Pakistan's strategic assets, particularly the Qasim Port. This interest from countries such as Turkey, Azerbaijan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia signifies a vote of confidence in our potential.
Praising the Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdulla for his unwavering commitment to fostering diplomatic ties and promoting cultural exchange between Ethiopia and Pakistan, the Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan, said that we have the privilege of awarding honorary degree of Doctor of Letters to the eminent diplomat, who is a true advocate for international cooperation.
Ambassador expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the importance of education in building a brighter future. He highlighted Ethiopia's rich cultural heritage and the nation's ongoing efforts to enhance global cooperation.
Conducting the ceremony, Registrar Cdre.(R) Syed Sarfraz Ali SI (M) underscored the vital role of education in addressing global challenges.
Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Afzal Haq presented a souvenir to the Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori.
