KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Sir Syed Ahmed Khan began his mission by establishing schools and subsequently founded Aligarh Muslim University, which stands as a significant achievement; otherwise, we might be serving under Hindus. Sir Syed University bears the name of a true beacon of light. In the past, Muslims held a position of leadership in the world, but we seem to have lost our way.

These remarks were made by Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher education Commission (HEC), during a reception held in his honor at Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) here Saturday.

Chancellor Sir Syed University, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan, graciously welcomed the chief guest and expressed his gratitude for his visit to the University.

The reception was attended by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Jafar Nazir Usmani, Registrar Cdre (R) Syed Sarfraz Ali, Director to Chairman HEC, Malik Javed Iqbal, Director General HEC Nazir Hussain, and others.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman HEC, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed emphasized that a nation cannot progress if its Imams and educators are corrupt. He questioned whether anyone had successfully addressed any challenges or created new products. Pakistan is fortunate to have a large youth population, and Japan alone needs 800,000 engineers, highlighting a significant shortage of skilled workers abroad. We need to cultivate a workforce with the right skills.

He urged Sir Syed University to prioritize technology-focused courses. With 271 universities in Pakistan, it's increasingly challenging to operate without a focus on research and innovation. To foster these areas, we have directed the establishment of business incubation centers and ORIC departments in universities. Additionally, we have developed an excellent course in artificial intelligence that will be launched shortly.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Chancellor SSUET, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan said that the Sirs Syed University is a private university that does not receive government funding. He emphasized the necessity for new laboratories to support artificial intelligence courses and highlighted the urgent need for infrastructure improvements, which require huge financial resources. Due to insufficient funding, our PhD faculty are compelled to focus on teaching rather than research and innovation. .

Vice-Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Jafar Nazir Usmani, said that Sir Syed University is recognized as one of the leading and esteemed universities in the country. To date, approximately 30,000 students have completed their degrees at this institution, including Bachelor's, Master's, MPhil, and PhD programs. Currently, over 6,500 students are enrolled at the university, which boasts a faculty of 350 members, more than 70 of whom hold PhDs.