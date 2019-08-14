SSUET celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) celebrated Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional zeal and paid glowing tributes to national heroes.

"It is with feelings of greatest happiness and emotion that we are celebrating Pakistan Independence Day with patriotic zest," said Chancellor SSUET Jawaid Anwar while addressing a ceremony, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

It marks the fulfillment of the destiny of the Muslim nation which made great sacrifices in the history to have its homeland, he added.

Jawaid Anwar said, "We should learn lesson from the actions and character of our national leaders and try to follow their footsteps." Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said true patriotism would make our country unbeatable in the world.

He paid rich tribute to the founding fathers for their epic struggle for democracy and independence.

Earlier, Chancellor SSUET Jawaid Anwar hoisted the national flag in an impressive ceremony where students of the university were raising slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and waving national flags. Students enthralled the audience with national and motivational songs.

The ceremony was attended among others by the Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Hakeem Abdul Hanna, Cmdr (Retd) Salim Siddiqui, Mukhtar Naqvi, Aligarians, faculty and staff members and students.

The ceremony was concluded with the prayer led by Mahmood ul Hassan Ashrafi for national progress and prosperity of the Muslim Umma.