Open Menu

SSUET Chancellor Visits AI Smart Classrooms At KU's UBIT

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SSUET Chancellor visits AI Smart Classrooms at KU's UBIT

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) and President of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association (AMUOBA) Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan, along with his team, visited the newly established AI Smart Classrooms at the Department of Computer Science –UBIT, University of Karachi.

Chairman of Umaer Basha Institute of Information Technology (UBIT), Dr. Sadiq Ali Khan briefed him about the objectives of the AI Smart Classrooms and the four-year BS AI program.

Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan expressed gratitude to Dr. Sadiq Ali Khan, Executive Council Member of AMUOBA, for organizing a well-managed Iftar dinner in honor of the entire Zakir Ali Khan panel. Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan said that the responsibility of each member of the Association has now doubled, and every individual has to give their best in their respective domains.

Vice Chancellor of SSUET, Dr. Jaffer Nazir Usmani, outlined future goals and stressed the vital role alumni can play in turning these aspirations into reality.

Chairperson of Zakir Ali Khan Foundation, Erum Akbar spoke about the collective efforts of all members in bringing their vision to life. She emphasized the importance of unity in working towards the university's betterment.

Dr. Sadiq, along with Syed Inam ur Rahim, Honorary Joint Secretary, Publicity, presented a token of appreciation to the President of AMUOBA and Chancellor of SSUET, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan.

Recent Stories

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

26 minutes ago
 ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

26 minutes ago
 Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Confe ..

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..

56 minutes ago
 Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teach ..

Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes

56 minutes ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

1 hour ago
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to A ..

National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Ge ..

Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May

1 hour ago
 Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at ..

Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..

1 hour ago
 Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal governme ..

Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan