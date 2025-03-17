KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) and President of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association (AMUOBA) Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan, along with his team, visited the newly established AI Smart Classrooms at the Department of Computer Science –UBIT, University of Karachi.

Chairman of Umaer Basha Institute of Information Technology (UBIT), Dr. Sadiq Ali Khan briefed him about the objectives of the AI Smart Classrooms and the four-year BS AI program.

Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan expressed gratitude to Dr. Sadiq Ali Khan, Executive Council Member of AMUOBA, for organizing a well-managed Iftar dinner in honor of the entire Zakir Ali Khan panel. Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan said that the responsibility of each member of the Association has now doubled, and every individual has to give their best in their respective domains.

Vice Chancellor of SSUET, Dr. Jaffer Nazir Usmani, outlined future goals and stressed the vital role alumni can play in turning these aspirations into reality.

Chairperson of Zakir Ali Khan Foundation, Erum Akbar spoke about the collective efforts of all members in bringing their vision to life. She emphasized the importance of unity in working towards the university's betterment.

Dr. Sadiq, along with Syed Inam ur Rahim, Honorary Joint Secretary, Publicity, presented a token of appreciation to the President of AMUOBA and Chancellor of SSUET, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan.