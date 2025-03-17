SSUET Chancellor Visits AI Smart Classrooms At KU's UBIT
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) and President of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association (AMUOBA) Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan, along with his team, visited the newly established AI Smart Classrooms at the Department of Computer Science –UBIT, University of Karachi.
Chairman of Umaer Basha Institute of Information Technology (UBIT), Dr. Sadiq Ali Khan briefed him about the objectives of the AI Smart Classrooms and the four-year BS AI program.
Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan expressed gratitude to Dr. Sadiq Ali Khan, Executive Council Member of AMUOBA, for organizing a well-managed Iftar dinner in honor of the entire Zakir Ali Khan panel. Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan said that the responsibility of each member of the Association has now doubled, and every individual has to give their best in their respective domains.
Vice Chancellor of SSUET, Dr. Jaffer Nazir Usmani, outlined future goals and stressed the vital role alumni can play in turning these aspirations into reality.
Chairperson of Zakir Ali Khan Foundation, Erum Akbar spoke about the collective efforts of all members in bringing their vision to life. She emphasized the importance of unity in working towards the university's betterment.
Dr. Sadiq, along with Syed Inam ur Rahim, Honorary Joint Secretary, Publicity, presented a token of appreciation to the President of AMUOBA and Chancellor of SSUET, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan.
Recent Stories
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference
Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..
Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin clamps down on organized begging: 28 arrested in city-wide sweep6 minutes ago
-
Toy guns, firecrackers banned under Section 1446 minutes ago
-
SSUET Chancellor visits AI Smart Classrooms at KU's UBIT6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Seize Large Cache of Unregistered Cigarettes6 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court6 minutes ago
-
10 settlements digitalized in Lodhran district: ADCR6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for assaulting 10-year-old girl6 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for corruption6 minutes ago
-
New Delhi won’t be able to suppress Kashmiris’ just struggle for freedom: APHC6 minutes ago
-
Ruthless operation against all terrorist groups including BLA in Balochistan is inevitable. Khawaja ..29 minutes ago
-
Blind Association distributes Ramazan packages2 hours ago