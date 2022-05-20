SSUET distributes certificates among students of Kamyab Jawan Programme

The Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a certificate distribution ceremony for the second batch of the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme at the main campus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a certificate distribution ceremony for the second batch of the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme at the main campus.

According to a press release issued by the University on Friday, Vice Chancellor SSUET Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin along with Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali awarded certificates to the students who successfully completed the vocational training.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor SSUET said that the job market had changed altogether and employers had been looking for candidates who fulfilled certain criteria and possessed a set of certain skills.

To meet the changing requirements of the job market, the government launched this programme which created many success stories, he added.

The SSUET joined hands with the government of Pakistan in this nation-building programme as an active partner to ensure that the human capital especially the youth were equipment with modern skills required by the job market.

"The programme enables students to get absorbed in the relevant industry or start their own business. Under this programme, students are being trained in the trades which have great demand in the market," the vice chancellor said.

Commenting on the performance of the Sir Syed University, Dr.

Vali Uddin said SSUET not only managed this programme successfully but had also become a valued partner of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

Vocational training of the youth in different trades, especially those who were unable to get higher education, would help boost the national economy. "The university is providing students the better opportunities for learning and vocational training." Registrar SSUET Syed Sarfraz Ali said that SSUET managed two batches of Kamyab Jawan Program as 850 students had completed their skill development. Of these students, 76 per cent started earning well as employees, freelancers, or business owners, he said, adding that these students also launched 17 successful startups in the trades of Game Development, internet of Things, Industrial Automation, Project Management Professional, Block Chain and Networking & Cloud Computing.

The SSUET received 25,000 applications for the third batch of the PM Hunarmand Programme while in batch two, and three, it had received 14000, and 11000 applicants respectively.

The event was attended by Dr. Aqeel ur Rehman, Dr. Lubna Farhi, Dr. Rehan Shams, Dr. Sahakeel, Munaf Advani, Zubair Hameedi, Dr. Nasim, Noman Ali Khan, Dr. Tahir Fattani, Engr. Nadeem Qayum, and a large number of faculty members and students.