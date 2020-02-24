SSUET elects four employees to perform Hajj

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) on Monday elected four employees for Hajj pilgrimage in the 19th Hajj Balloting to perform Hajj at University's expenses.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali uddin chaired the Hajj balloting ceremony, said a spokesman of the SSUET.

Office Assistants Ms. Uzma Atique and Abdul Baist, Electrical Supervisor, Zubair Ahmed and Lecturer Software Engineering Fayyaz Ali were declared successful to perform Hajj.

Prof. Dr. Vali congratulated those employees who were declared successful in the Hajj balloting and urged them to pray for the prosperity of country, Muslim ummah and the university during the Hajj.

